Mangrove Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Zafgen (ZFGN) as Market Valuation Declined; As Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) Market Value Declined, Clark Estates Increased by $319,200 Its Holding

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.0477 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8699. About 223,173 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 104,298 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 87,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 12,228 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold MANU shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 33.03 million shares or 0.95% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 90,118 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 8,795 shares. Bamco Ny reported 13.35 million shares stake. United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.09% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 37,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 351 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd invested 0.02% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 90,060 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 573,200 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated accumulated 0.31% or 104,298 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.72M shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has 0.01% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Gabelli Funds stated it has 0.01% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU).

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 85,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

