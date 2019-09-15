Mangrove Partners Has Boosted Its Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Stake by $377,402 as Market Valuation Declined; Park Presidio Capital Has Decreased Its Visa (V) Holding by $39.79 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 377,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 10.03M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.0162 during the last trading session, reaching $0.54. About 987,480 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 944 MBOE; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Borrowing Base Under Revolving Credit Facility Increased by $40M to $175M; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Rev $40.6M; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED TO $175 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Jun. 6-7; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Remediation Work Taking Place at a Caprito Well in Ward County, Texas; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS SEES 2Q CAPEX $50M; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination and Presentation at IPAA OGIS New York

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXAS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 81.14 million shares or 1.93% less from 82.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% or 2.35 million shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability owns 21,251 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Portolan Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7.45 million shares or 0.83% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 1.94 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 232,349 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 657,650 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). State Street holds 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) or 2.72M shares. Geode Capital Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 75,686 shares. Creative Planning owns 13,464 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 209,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0% stake.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 95,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $50.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.