Mangrove Partners Decreased Holding in Atlantic Pwr (AT) by $2.88 Million as Stock Price Rose; Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 94,083 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 1.14M shares traded or 42.72% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow

Analysts await Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AT’s profit will be $5.43M for 11.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Atlantic Power Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 17,448 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 817,045 shares. Bailard Inc has 58,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 23,444 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com accumulated 568,045 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 11,200 shares. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). D E Shaw Com accumulated 692,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Et Al stated it has 76,665 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Walthausen & Limited Liability holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 1.37 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 83,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 975,404 are owned by Northern. Rhumbline Advisers reported 157,444 shares. Missouri-based American Century has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT).

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 584,601 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN).

