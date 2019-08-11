Mangrove Partners Boosted Stake in Zafgen (ZFGN) by $943,390 as Stock Price Declined; Grassi Investment Management Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $658,720 as Market Valuation Declined

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.0313 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9336. About 274,897 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 93,160 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73 million, up from 89,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zafgen down 27% after hours on suspension of IND for ZGN-1258 – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zafgen: Will There Be A Third Act? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland LP accumulated 0.08% or 7,000 shares. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Banking has 0.56% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 22,400 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins Com. Vestor Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 9,576 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 167,077 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) reported 25,422 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Management reported 3,875 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 46,376 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 2,056 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest reported 250 shares stake. Exane Derivatives holds 2,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.02% or 9,506 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Lc reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) Down 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why AMD Stock Will Keep Climbing – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Is a Buy When the Chips Are Down – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Analysts Like AMD Stock â€¦ Should You? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Piper gaming survey positive for Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.