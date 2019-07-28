Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) Shareholder Clark Estates Raised Holding; As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stock Value Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Stake

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,298 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 87,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 16,431 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 6.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 68.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 9,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 13,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 500,399 shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25

