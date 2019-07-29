Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) Share Price Declined While Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Cut Stake by $15.81 Million; Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Holder Newtyn Management Has Increased Holding by $7.42 Million

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 101.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 76,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 75,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.18% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $113.1. About 74,814 shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 832,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84M, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 16,483 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 6.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice

Analysts await Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 1,100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Manchester United plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold MANU shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 33.03 million shares or 0.95% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 65,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 22,792 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Citadel Lc invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). D E Shaw Company has 230,489 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 36,639 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 47 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 75,693 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Inc LP reported 0.03% stake. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs accumulated 0.31% or 46,310 shares. 10.94M were reported by Lindsell Train Limited. Citigroup invested in 0% or 176 shares. 178,285 were reported by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Llc. Invesco has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 831 shares.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03 million shares to 673,351 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 318,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tilray Inc.