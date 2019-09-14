Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Trimmed Stake; As New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Market Value Rose, Qs Investors Has Boosted Holding by $412,800

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 5292.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 68,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The institutional investor held 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $472,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 312,215 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 18,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 159,755 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 178,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 145,127 shares traded or 159.37% up from the average. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SNR shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 7.91% more from 55.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 152,275 shares. 6.48 million were reported by Blackrock. Btc Cap Mgmt reported 56,347 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.01% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0% or 54,974 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 1.15M shares. Prudential Fin Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Enterprise Fincl Serv Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Ameritas Investment Prns reported 7,208 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). V3 Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 1.42% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 121,052 shares in its portfolio.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 77,317 shares to 42,498 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,393 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Analysts await Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 1,100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Manchester United plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.84, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold MANU shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 0.49% less from 33.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 22,287 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). D E Shaw & Communications Incorporated stated it has 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). 1.17M were accumulated by Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma. Spark Investment Management Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Prelude Cap Limited Liability reported 11,086 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bamco Ny has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Moreover, Connable Office has 0.05% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Aperio Group holds 6,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clark Estates New York owns 110,450 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.