Manchester United plc (MANU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

We will be comparing the differences between Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) and Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Sporting Activities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United plc 19 0.00 N/A 0.19 96.04 Dover Motorsports Inc. 2 1.58 N/A 0.15 13.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Manchester United plc and Dover Motorsports Inc. Dover Motorsports Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Manchester United plc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Manchester United plc’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Dover Motorsports Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Manchester United plc and Dover Motorsports Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United plc 0.00% 5.6% 1.7% Dover Motorsports Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.4%

Volatility & Risk

Manchester United plc has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Dover Motorsports Inc. has beta of 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Manchester United plc is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Dover Motorsports Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Manchester United plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dover Motorsports Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Manchester United plc shares and 50.5% of Dover Motorsports Inc. shares. Manchester United plc’s share owned by insiders are 7.45%. Comparatively, 15.3% are Dover Motorsports Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manchester United plc 0.06% -1.37% -7.94% -7.42% -12.82% -5.37% Dover Motorsports Inc. 3.1% 1.01% -6.54% 2.56% -2.44% 6.38%

For the past year Manchester United plc had bearish trend while Dover Motorsports Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Manchester United plc beats Dover Motorsports Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products ranging from coffee mugs to bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the companyÂ’s partnersÂ’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it markets mobile and content to its followers through its Website, www.manutd.com, and associated mobile properties. Further, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, European competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Additionally, it offers a direct to consumer mobile application in approximately 168 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 75,457 seats. The company was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.