Manchester United plc (MANU) Reaches $16.17 52 Week Low; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

The stock of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.88 target or 8.00% below today’s $16.17 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.66 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $14.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $212.80 million less. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 33,437 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.03% above currents $49.09 stock price. Wells Fargo had 21 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. Wood downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $63 target in Monday, April 15 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $47.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 17. See Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) latest ratings:

More notable recent Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Manchester United plc (MANU) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Uninspiring play by Manchester United hits results – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Manchester United Plc (MANU) on Q4 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 Earnings Preview For Manchester United – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. The firm operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It currently has negative earnings. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.84, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Manchester United plc shares while 16 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold Wells Fargo & Company shares while 642 reduced holdings.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 5.43M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first-quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL IS NOT EARNING AN ‘APPROPRIATE AMOUNT’ BASED ON HISTORY OF COMPANY BUT SAYS BRAND IS “STRONG, VERY STRONG”; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company has market cap of $216.31 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts.