Manchester United plc (MANU) and Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Comparison side by side

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) and Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), both competing one another are Sporting Activities companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United plc 19 0.00 N/A 0.19 96.04 Planet Fitness Inc. 73 9.70 N/A 1.10 71.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Manchester United plc and Planet Fitness Inc. Planet Fitness Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Manchester United plc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Manchester United plc’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Manchester United plc and Planet Fitness Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United plc 0.00% 5.6% 1.7% Planet Fitness Inc. 0.00% -42.4% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.62 beta means Manchester United plc’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Planet Fitness Inc. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manchester United plc. Its rival Planet Fitness Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Planet Fitness Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Manchester United plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Manchester United plc and Planet Fitness Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United plc 0 0 0 0.00 Planet Fitness Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Planet Fitness Inc.’s consensus target price is $69, while its potential upside is 10.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Manchester United plc and Planet Fitness Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 7.45% of Manchester United plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Planet Fitness Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manchester United plc 0.06% -1.37% -7.94% -7.42% -12.82% -5.37% Planet Fitness Inc. 2.64% 4.46% 4.35% 35.5% 63.64% 46.7%

For the past year Manchester United plc had bearish trend while Planet Fitness Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Planet Fitness Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Manchester United plc.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products ranging from coffee mugs to bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the companyÂ’s partnersÂ’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it markets mobile and content to its followers through its Website, www.manutd.com, and associated mobile properties. Further, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, European competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Additionally, it offers a direct to consumer mobile application in approximately 168 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 75,457 seats. The company was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

Planet Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the Dominican Republic. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment engages sells fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of July 20, 2017, the company had 1,367 owned and franchised locations in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Canada. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire.