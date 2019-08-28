Manchester United plc (MANU) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) is a company in the Sporting Activities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Manchester United plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.94% of all Sporting Activities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Manchester United plc has 7.45% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Manchester United plc and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United plc 0.00% 5.60% 1.70% Industry Average 7.75% 10.86% 5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Manchester United plc and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United plc N/A 19 96.04 Industry Average 44.25M 570.93M 39.95

Manchester United plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Manchester United plc is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Manchester United plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.20

The rivals have a potential upside of 7.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Manchester United plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manchester United plc 0.06% -1.37% -7.94% -7.42% -12.82% -5.37% Industry Average 1.85% 25.78% 33.82% 32.02% 41.79% 41.37%

For the past year Manchester United plc had bearish trend while Manchester United plc’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manchester United plc are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Manchester United plc’s rivals have 1.52 and 1.64 for Current and Quick Ratio. Manchester United plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manchester United plc.

Risk and Volatility

Manchester United plc has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Manchester United plc’s rivals are 24.44% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Manchester United plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Manchester United plc’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products ranging from coffee mugs to bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the companyÂ’s partnersÂ’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it markets mobile and content to its followers through its Website, www.manutd.com, and associated mobile properties. Further, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, European competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Additionally, it offers a direct to consumer mobile application in approximately 168 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 75,457 seats. The company was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.