Manchester Capital Management Upped Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $512,835 as Stock Price Rose; Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Cut Position by $2.07 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 28,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.30 million, down from 385,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 876,702 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 2,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 14,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 11,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 2.80 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.58% stake. Sun Life Fin has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 7,886 were accumulated by M Securities. Garrison Bradford And Assocs Inc accumulated 1,050 shares. 824 were accumulated by Hanson And Doremus Investment Management. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 350,631 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru reported 0.72% stake. Cypress Cap Management Limited holds 2.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 64,507 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 6,675 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.49% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.51M shares. Amer Money Management Ltd Com invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 1.58% or 408,973 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 34,524 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 584,392 shares. Weik Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,980 shares.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 3,897 shares to 11,643 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 84,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29M shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $191.91M for 16.73 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,912 shares to 379,397 shares, valued at $445.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cia Cervecerias Uni (NYSE:CCU) by 499,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).