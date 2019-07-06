Manchester Capital Management Upped Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding By $307,962; American Software Has 1.31 Sentiment

American Software Inc (AMSWA) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 47 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 36 sold and reduced their equity positions in American Software Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 23.75 million shares, up from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Software Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 29 Increased: 32 New Position: 15.

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 40.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manchester Capital Management Llc acquired 5,703 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 19,921 shares with $1.08M value, up from 14,218 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $242.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,653 shares to 32,141 valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 5,053 shares and now owns 54,825 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 220,840 were reported by Forbes J M Company Ltd Liability Partnership. Acg Wealth reported 122,486 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc owns 18,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.69% or 68,888 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 27,392 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Co accumulated 425,349 shares. Pension Serv holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.64 million shares. Barometer Management holds 1.23% or 201,120 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt has invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Centurylink Investment Mngmt reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,721 shares. Moreover, Garde Cap has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monarch Cap Management accumulated 160,173 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A invested in 194,261 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 313,435 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $55 target in Thursday, February 14 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $413.97 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 60.82 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. for 794,051 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv owns 158,895 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.92% invested in the company for 204,800 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.63% in the stock. Brown Capital Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4.12 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 39,455 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) has declined 1.75% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI 2018; 10/05/2018 – Demand Solutions Receives Coveted Recognition from lnbound Logistics Magazine; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend