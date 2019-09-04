Manchester Capital Management Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding By $9.40 Million; Shorts at EVRAZ PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (EVRZF) Raised By 2.83%

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 3.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 84,705 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 2.29M shares with $256.32 million value, down from 2.38M last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $98.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 765,984 shares. New York-based Arrow Financial Corp has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 37,800 shares. Skylands Cap Lc holds 30,900 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 408,347 were accumulated by River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd. Ims Mngmt owns 2,366 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 1.42% or 1.07M shares. Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Colorado-based Shine Advisory has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares stake. Piedmont Inv Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). S R Schill And Assocs has invested 22.27% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.01% stake. 1.90M were accumulated by Mackenzie. Moreover, Goelzer Inv Mgmt has 0.27% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 5.05% above currents $117.33 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Friday, March 22. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 4,373 shares to 47,165 valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 90,436 shares and now owns 91,221 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was raised too.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.31 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.