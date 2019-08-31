Manchester Capital Management Stake in Conocophillips (COP) Trimmed by $505,824; Paragon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Yum Brands (YUM) by $7.55 Million

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 74.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 7,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 2,668 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178,000, down from 10,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 4.95 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 18,191 shares to 97,372 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 17,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 23,022 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

