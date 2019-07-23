Manchester Capital Management Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered by $308,991 as Share Price Declined; As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $18.20 Million

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 811 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 5,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.42. About 4.22 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 749,633 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares to 629,266 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.64M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 10,213 shares to 91,874 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 32,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock.