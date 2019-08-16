Manchester Capital Management Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Raised as Market Value Rose; As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Rose, Great Point Partners Raised Position

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,167 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 16,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 7.64 million shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 43,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 119,085 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.65 million shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 419,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,841 shares, and cut its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX).

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acceleron completes enrollment in mid-stage study of sotatercept in PAH – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acceleron bails on early-stage candidate; shares down 4% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acceleron Pharma Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) CEO Habib Dable on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Blackrock owns 4.80 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw has 0.21% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Raymond James Associate holds 9,298 shares. Natixis reported 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Federated Pa reported 5,646 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 72,796 shares. Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Parametric Associates Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). United Service Automobile Association reported 77,426 shares stake. Sg Americas Lc holds 15,398 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco has 8,116 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sonata Group accumulated 3,114 shares. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,238 shares. 19,732 are held by Diligent Invsts Ltd. Hills State Bank invested 1.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Salley And Associate holds 133,250 shares. Stifel Fin reported 2.08 million shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Caxton Assocs LP stated it has 84,648 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Co Delaware has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Personal Cap Advisors Corp accumulated 0.54% or 465,130 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt accumulated 818,552 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 48,818 were reported by Macnealy Hoover Invest Management. Boltwood Cap Mngmt has 28,234 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 61,500 shares or 1.18% of the stock. 84,602 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advisors.