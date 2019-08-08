Manchester Capital Management Lowered Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bryan Garnier & Cie with “Sell” on Tuesday, February 19. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Buy”. UBS downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, February 20. UBS upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Goldman Sachs. See InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 4500.00 Downgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 4500.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Downgrade

18/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 4400.00 Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5210.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4850.00 New Target: GBX 5300.00 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Mainfirst Rating: Outperform New Target: GBX 5600.00 Initiates Starts

15/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 5368.42 New Target: GBX 5100.00 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4500.00 New Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 3.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 84,705 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 2.29M shares with $256.32M value, down from 2.38 million last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $102.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $117.3. About 1.01 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The company has market cap of 9.60 billion GBP. It operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, and Candlewood Suites Hotels brand names. It has a 27.4 P/E ratio. The firm also manages IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program.

The stock increased 0.19% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5271. About 275,543 shares traded. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IHG News: 19/04/2018 – AL HOKAIR GROUP SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MASTER DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS PROPERTIES; 04/05/2018 – Hotelier IHG posts 3.5 pct rise in first-qtr global room revenue; 04/05/2018 – IHG: On Track to Deliver $125M Per Annum in Savings to Reinvest to Drive Growth; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 14/03/2018 – lnterContinental Hotels buys majority stake in Regent Hotels; 24/04/2018 – NOBLE and IHG® Announce the Opening of the Dual-Branded EVEN® Hotel and Staybridge Suites® Hotel South Lake Union in Downtown Seattle; 17/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS – IHG’S EUROPE, ASIA, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA REGIONS COMBINED TO FORM NEW EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, ASIA & AFRICA OPERATING SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – InterContinental Hotels Buys 51% Stake in Regent Hotels & Resorts; 24/05/2018 – InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts Launches A Curated Audible Book Collection, Inspired By The InterContinental Life; 17/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC – IFRS 15 ADOPTION & OTHER PRESENTATIONAL CHANGES

More notable recent InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IHG® Expands Its Relationship with WPP – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IHG®’s avidâ„¢ hotels brand continues expansion and accelerates international growth with first groundbreaking in Mexico – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Prweb.com published: “Crowne Plaza White Plains Earns 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence – PR Web” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IHG® and Orange Lake Resorts Extend Holiday Inn Club Vacations® Brand Strategic Alliance for 100 Additional Years – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Correction: IHG® and Orange Lake Resorts Extend Holiday Inn Club Vacations® Brand Strategic Alliance for 100 Additional Years – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 14.24 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) stake by 2,768 shares to 30,859 valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) stake by 803,036 shares and now owns 808,507 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, March 14. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $114 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, March 22.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M was sold by Peretz Richard N..