Manchester Capital Management Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Df Dent & Co Upped By $789,264 Its Qualys Com (QLYS) Holding

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Qualys Inc Com (QLYS) stake by 1.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 9,072 shares as Qualys Inc Com (QLYS)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 627,134 shares with $54.61 million value, up from 618,062 last quarter. Qualys Inc Com now has $3.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 229,320 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 66.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manchester Capital Management Llc acquired 54,209 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 135,129 shares with $26.75M value, up from 80,920 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $986.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $218.29. About 19.52M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 8,752 shares to 1.25 million valued at $217.61 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 4,066 shares and now owns 106,930 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualys has $102 highest and $8500 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 23.45% above currents $76.47 stock price. Qualys had 9 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $102 target. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 10,029 shares to 798,478 valued at $33.31 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 54,756 shares and now owns 123,824 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.