Manchester Capital Management Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Shorts at Spartannash Company (SPTN) Raised By 3.31%

Spartannash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) had an increase of 3.31% in short interest. SPTN’s SI was 887,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.31% from 858,800 shares previously. With 281,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Spartannash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s short sellers to cover SPTN’s short positions. The SI to Spartannash Company’s float is 2.56%. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 181,911 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 34.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manchester Capital Management Llc acquired 8,187 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 32,024 shares with $3.78 million value, up from 23,837 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 17.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 4,354 shares to 7,516 valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 9,956 shares and now owns 460 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 288,811 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates holds 348 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 2.58M shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Grp Llc invested in 1.33% or 282,890 shares. First Mercantile has 63,583 shares. 19.59M are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Jag Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 4.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vision Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.85% or 56,381 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 2.45 million shares. Mcf Advsr Lc accumulated 21,161 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 40,391 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 293,420 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 4.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 3.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20.42M shares. Coho Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,705 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 14 investors sold SpartanNash Company shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Co has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Comerica Bank holds 103,848 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 19,432 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 90,904 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 226,728 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 13,587 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 171,979 shares. 108,270 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research. Qs Investors Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 326,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Aqr Management Llc has 0.01% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership owns 40,804 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0% stake.

Among 4 analysts covering SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. SpartanNash Co had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 22. The stock of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank.

