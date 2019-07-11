Manchester Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Rose; Rocky Brands (RCKY) Holding Held by Deutsche Bank Ag

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) by 190.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 18,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,322 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 9,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Rocky Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 2,445 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has declined 4.34% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 286.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 1,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $13.61 during the last trading session, reaching $2031.02. About 1.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 27/04/2018 – Every new Alphabet business is going to be lower margin than its ads business, while every new Amazon business is going to have higher margins than retail; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 28,436 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 123,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 791,264 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold RCKY shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 187,769 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,737 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested in 153,134 shares or 0.25% of the stock. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 12,310 shares. Franklin Res owns 193,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 62,182 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Fincl Bank Of Mellon invested in 79,134 shares. Earnest Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 47,428 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 198,100 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 312 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc reported 15,186 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates invested in 327 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0% stake.

