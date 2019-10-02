Manchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position By $389,424; Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Sentiment Is 1.38

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 65 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 47 decreased and sold holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 30.80 million shares, down from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ultra Clean Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 35 Increased: 44 New Position: 21.

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 14.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 5,124 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 29,547 shares with $2.26 million value, down from 34,671 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $284.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $67.34. About 6.08 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 20.54% above currents $67.34 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. UBS maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Friday, August 23. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $7500 target. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 18.50 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Llc stated it has 20,880 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 15,260 were reported by Eos Limited Partnership. 220,958 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc. Missouri-based Finance Counselors has invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Manhattan Com reported 0.17% stake. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 71,472 shares. Smith Moore &, Missouri-based fund reported 47,695 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Com Ca, a California-based fund reported 12,110 shares. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wills Financial, a Virginia-based fund reported 41,823 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 115,031 shares. 89,743 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr. Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.18M were accumulated by Los Angeles Management Equity.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, makes, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry divisions primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $561.54 million. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning sub-systems; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33M for 22.19 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.