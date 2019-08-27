Manchester Capital Management Has Raised By $300,040 Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Scholtz & Company Decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Stake By $1.28 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) stake by 25.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 19,378 shares with $3.71 million value, down from 26,070 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corporati now has $44.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $215.96. About 75,681 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 17.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manchester Capital Management Llc acquired 2,885 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 19,167 shares with $1.99 million value, up from 16,282 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $300.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $120.25. About 531,249 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.89 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $206.50’s average target is -4.38% below currents $215.96 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 26 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24. Raymond James maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Scholtz & Company Llc increased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 4,675 shares to 34,685 valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) stake by 2,712 shares and now owns 47,615 shares. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 4,354 shares to 7,516 valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard World Fds (VAW) stake by 5,324 shares and now owns 17,447 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -4.37% below currents $120.25 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.