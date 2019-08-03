Manchester Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Conocophillips (COP) as Shares Declined; 12 West Capital Management LP Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Has Increased by $43.90 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 355,842 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : FDA ENDORSES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SETTLEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY LICENSE TO ALNYLAM’S GALNAC CONJUGATE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 74.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 7,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 2,668 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178,000, down from 10,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.38 million shares traded or 20.55% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt owns 1,732 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Cap Llc invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,060 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 262,166 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 20,043 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 224,470 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.01% or 800 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation invested in 60,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 683 Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.76% or 326,000 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Riverhead Capital Ltd owns 283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). D E Shaw stated it has 11,214 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc owns 8,771 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 40,000 shares to 115,341 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

