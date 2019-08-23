Manchester Capital Management Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $957,879; Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Holder Capital Returns Management Boosted Position by $590,150

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 8,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,024 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 23,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 10,175 shares as the company's stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 200,086 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 189,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 1.26M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 9,956 shares to 460 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 84,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt has 5.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 15,758 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 25,761 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Gru reported 1.16% stake. Menlo Ltd has invested 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acr Alpine Research Ltd Llc holds 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 120.32M shares. Sarasin And Prns Llp invested in 526,854 shares. Apriem Advisors has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Advsr Limited owns 3.55 million shares. Barton Invest Mgmt invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stoneridge Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 145,824 shares. Nexus Investment Mgmt invested in 4.71% or 270,283 shares. Sun Life Fin reported 13,075 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 1.09% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 64,404 shares.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,978 shares to 1,869 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 203,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,673 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Llc reported 12,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 98,777 shares. Wright Invsts Inc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Neuberger Berman Group Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 52,896 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited, Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,377 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 26,389 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 40,246 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division owns 276 shares. Vertex One Asset Management invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Zweig stated it has 20,000 shares. Blackrock has 16.78 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). D E Shaw Co owns 230,674 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Financial has 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).