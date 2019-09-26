Manchester Capital Management Has Increased Tesla (TSLA) Stake by $1.26 Million; As Freeport (FCX) Market Value Declined, Cypress Funds Decreased Position by $733,700

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 66,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67M, down from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 23.13 million shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT EARMARKS CASHFLOW FOR DEBT, INVESTMENTS, SHAREHOLDERS; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX)

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 335.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 7,310 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $228.7. About 9.44 million shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – TESLA SAYS WORKING TO ESTABLISH FACTS OF EUROPE INCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 10/04/2018 – The U.S. transportation safety agency chairman and Elon Musk discuss the fatal ‘autopilot’ Tesla crash. via @cnbctech; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s chief accounting officer leaves for ‘personal reasons’; 13/03/2018 – Tesla Treasurer and VP of Finance Is Said to Leave the Company; 11/05/2018 – ABC News: Tesla faces 4th federal investigation in latest setback; 23/04/2018 – Teslarati: Tesla rumored as next IONITY partner to augment Supercharger network; 16/03/2018 – Tesla: Model 3 Scrutiny Intensifies as ‘Stalkers’ Circle — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – China’s Lower Auto Tariff Means More to BMW Than Ford or Tesla; 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk’s Most Dumbfounding Moments on Tesla’s Earnings Call

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon. Shares for $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $779.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 54,756 shares to 123,824 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,478 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6,000 shares to 176,000 shares, valued at $45.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roku Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

