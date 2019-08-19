Manchester Capital Management Has Increased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Opus Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Coca Cola Co. (KO) as Share Price Rose

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 286.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 1,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 121,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 9.63 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Prtnrs owns 400 shares. Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6.01 million shares. The California-based Capital Int Investors has invested 1.29% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Richard Bernstein Llc reported 218,981 shares. Strategic Service has 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,016 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 71,581 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 26,553 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, Albion Financial Group Ut has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Aspiriant Ltd reported 21,040 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 6.24 million shares. Northeast Inv holds 0.16% or 40,821 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.33% or 17,936 shares. Pitcairn Company holds 0.16% or 30,982 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Finance In has 0.27% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,824 shares. 2.14 million were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 811 shares to 4,933 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,668 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

