Manchester Capital Management Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $5.67 Million; Brookstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake by $339,678; Shares Rose

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.52. About 898,376 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Provide More Info Initiative Progresses; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure; 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 286.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 1,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 17.21 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance stated it has 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Llc reported 2,747 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.09% or 9,277 shares. Gulf Interest Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.11% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Zebra Cap Management Lc owns 3,453 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww holds 0% or 8,724 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 27,407 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. L & S Advsrs holds 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 2,617 shares. Leisure Capital owns 8,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 31,856 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 0.15% or 551,907 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,446 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 9,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,726 shares to 37,169 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 58,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,660 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,516 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.02% or 18,433 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company owns 444,546 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Contravisory Investment holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34 shares. Monetta Fincl Services Inc has 7.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,700 shares. Fosun Intl Limited invested in 2,769 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Telos accumulated 1.16% or 2,085 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 7,457 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 7,832 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Rothschild Inv Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,062 shares. Vgi Ptnrs Pty Ltd owns 17.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 95,693 shares. Mirador Capital Limited Partnership owns 1,645 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. 3,530 were reported by Stonebridge Cap Ltd. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bank Of America De accumulated 3.32 million shares or 0.92% of the stock.