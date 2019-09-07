Manchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding as Shares Rose; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Hmi Capital Trimmed Holding by $44.18 Million

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 285,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 564,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.92 million, down from 849,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 2.09M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 65,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 24,673 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 90,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – SOLUTION WILL ENABLE ALMOST DOUBLE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 25/04/2018 – PRELIMINARY GE SHAREHOLDER VOTE TOTALS ANNOUNCED AT MEETING; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.37M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Primecap Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 91,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Trellus Management Company Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Duquesne Family Office has 0.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 31,300 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 0% or 167 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 157,162 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 5,372 shares. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.46% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Strs Ohio has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Royal London Asset Ltd invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $86.76 million for 91.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 23,022 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).