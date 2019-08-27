Manchester Capital Management Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Boosted Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Value Declined

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 11.34 million shares traded or 47.52% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 8,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,024 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 23,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 8.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advent Capital De holds 6,296 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hendley Com reported 87,650 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wendell David Associate accumulated 124,524 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 51,685 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 2.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Junto LP reported 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lagoda Mngmt Lp has 3,730 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 14,934 are owned by New England & Mgmt. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated reported 6.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.33 million shares. Skytop Cap Limited has invested 4.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,354 shares to 7,516 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney owns 0.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 42,314 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parsec Incorporated reported 196,351 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mcgowan Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,513 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Llc holds 2.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 201,177 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.44% or 2,980 shares in its portfolio. 137,170 are held by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 2.26% or 182,835 shares. 203,243 were accumulated by Merian Glob (Uk). Tekla Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 5.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 10,728 shares. 230,078 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Company Pa. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Comm, Illinois-based fund reported 37.88 million shares. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation reported 13.00M shares.