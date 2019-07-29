Manchester Capital Management Decreased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $413,630; Market Value Declined; As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Farr Miller & Washington Upped by $803,278 Its Holding

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 4,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,516 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 11,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,618 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05M, up from 150,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 2.00M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.98 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,265 shares to 3,141 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. Inglis John C bought $100,614 worth of stock or 600 shares.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,844 shares to 65,264 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 38,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,672 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

