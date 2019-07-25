Manchester Capital Management Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Last Week

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 14.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 811 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 4,933 shares with $1.88M value, down from 5,744 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $195.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.99% or $14.43 during the last trading session, reaching $347. About 8.43 million shares traded or 89.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES

Among 3 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Friday, February 22. DA Davidson has “Hold” rating and $210 target. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240 target in Friday, February 22 report. See Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) latest ratings:

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Buy New Target: $250 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Hold New Target: $210 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $240 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 66.75 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

The stock increased 2.14% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.5. About 103,650 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “North Carolina Courts Agreement Marks 15th Statewide Odyssey Contract – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). New Amsterdam Partners Limited Liability Company New York holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 4,032 shares. 5,861 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Summit Creek Advsr Llc reported 1.85% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 321,437 shares. Stanley has 22,161 shares. Cwm has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,361 shares or 0% of the stock. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 0.15% or 15,905 shares. Lakeview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,115 shares stake. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 7,880 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 981 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 128,370 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $380 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Buckingham Research has “Hold” rating and $390 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $37000 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Finance Incorporated reported 17,084 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability reported 48,956 shares. Cna Finance stated it has 9,400 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stillwater Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Caprock Grp has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 182,424 shares. Moreover, Scotia has 0.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jones Companies Lllp invested in 0% or 2,784 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 57,338 shares. Independent Investors, New York-based fund reported 32,110 shares. 3,383 are held by Frontier Invest Mngmt Co. Reik Limited Liability owns 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,960 shares. Pinnacle Assoc owns 71,747 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset invested 0.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 16,411 shares to 26,352 valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 4,373 shares and now owns 47,165 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.