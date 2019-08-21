Manchester Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Strategic Advisors Has Raised Holding

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 79.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 8,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 10,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 4.12M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.78. About 5.84M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank invested in 0.09% or 97,019 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York reported 2,961 shares. Field And Main Bankshares invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Staley Cap Advisers Inc has 3.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc invested in 12,072 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt holds 0.97% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 112,867 shares. Endurance Wealth stated it has 76,728 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 1.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12.43M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 43,766 shares. The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Com owns 9,269 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.36% or 23,268 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Essex accumulated 32,938 shares.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 7,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,133 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s The Not-So-Crazy Speculative Case for CVS Health Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “CVS Health Chief Marketing Officer de Greve on future of the pharmacy – Business Insider” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dodge & Cox Comment on Bristol-Myers Squibb – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 84,705 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $256.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,673 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kazazian Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Evergreen Cap Management Limited has 11,891 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Lc invested in 107,907 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Ftb Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dynamic Advisor Solutions owns 22,750 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Rhode Island-based Blue Financial Capital has invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 10,772 are held by Cibc Bancshares Usa. Bbva Compass National Bank stated it has 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 0.54% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ironwood Ltd Llc invested in 0.28% or 7,105 shares. West Chester Capital Inc reported 1.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beech Hill Advsr owns 113,700 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 0.2% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,599 shares. Botty Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.