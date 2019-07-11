Manchester Capital Management Boosted By $317,840 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Beasley Broadcast Group Has 0.8 Sentiment

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 12.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manchester Capital Management Llc acquired 3,973 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 34,671 shares with $2.80 million value, up from 30,698 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $327.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 1.94 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.83, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 20 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 25 sold and decreased equity positions in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 5.81 million shares, up from 5.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Beasley Broadcast Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Mizuho maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 11,520 shares to 13,800 valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 4,354 shares and now owns 7,516 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsrs reported 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd accumulated 40,521 shares. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs, Georgia-based fund reported 26,945 shares. L & S Advsr accumulated 71,102 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc accumulated 25.70 million shares or 1.33% of the stock. Addison Capital owns 5,158 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Family Tru stated it has 4,375 shares. Harbour Mgmt Ltd reported 25,702 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 223,700 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 0.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.26M shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri invested in 2.64% or 75,056 shares. Culbertson A N & accumulated 1.41% or 60,572 shares. Liberty owns 3,490 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 70,848 shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 4,030 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. for 860,000 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 24,573 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. has 0.16% invested in the company for 408,511 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Fca Corp Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 22,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 6,909 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) has declined 64.41% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BBGI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBGI); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV SA – DECLARE SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.25 PENCE PER SHARE WITH SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR PERIOD 1 JULY – 31 DEC 2017, TO BE PAID ON JUNE 6; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 06/03/2018 Beasley Media Group Expands Relationship with Triton Digital® to Bolster their Digital Audio and Podcast Strategy; 16/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV S.A. Acquisition of further interest; 12/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 17.06% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Knicks find levity with unpredictable Michael Beasley; 25/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Falcons Exercise Vic Beasley’s Option; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Frank Ntilikina gets first Knicks start, Michael Beasley benched