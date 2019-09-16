Manatuck Hill Partners Upped Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Position by $1.53 Million; Perigon Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $7.72 Million as Share Value Declined

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 21,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 26,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $293.8. About 4.67 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix This is […]; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Shows Junk-Bond Market Open, At a Price: Markets Live; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 75.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 255,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 593,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 338,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 429,501 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 360,030 shares to 474,965 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shotspotter Inc by 34,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,623 shares, and cut its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8,083 shares to 13,525 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.