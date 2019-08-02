Manatuck Hill Partners Trimmed Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Position by $2.10 Million; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $699,300

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 162,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67M, down from 198,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 88,300 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 73,200 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90M, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $211.25. About 3.13M shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $11.81 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Inv Ma stated it has 0.3% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 52,857 shares. State Street Corporation reported 181,266 shares. Awm Invest holds 0.18% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.84% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 18,254 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 43 are owned by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Navellier And Inc accumulated 4,773 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Summit Creek Advsr Lc reported 265,998 shares stake. Art Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,974 shares. Timpani Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 18,919 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 7,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 467,352 shares. Pacific Ridge Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 14,800 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,439 shares to 135,637 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 34,000 shares to 66,163 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $14.39 million activity. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was made by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of stock. 3,036 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel. $3.99M worth of stock was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 23.79 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Invest Management owns 0.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,255 shares. 12,400 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 28,226 shares. 2,200 were accumulated by Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company has 0.6% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2.59 million shares. Paragon Capital Limited has invested 0.26% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 38,611 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 7,451 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Estabrook Capital stated it has 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Diligent Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.55% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,994 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Company Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,577 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 465,000 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Country Tru Bancorp accumulated 244 shares.