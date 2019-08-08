Manatuck Hill Partners Trimmed Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Position by $303,184; Stock Price Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined While Ctc Has Trimmed Its Position

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $304.29. About 9.32 million shares traded or 36.39% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring; 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 27/03/2018 – Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 43,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 53,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 193,903 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,757 shares to 3,107 shares, valued at $365.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 23,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $476.46M for 72.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

