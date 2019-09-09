Manatuck Hill Partners Position in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Has Lowered by $477,600; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.37 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 105,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 6.60M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.19M, down from 6.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.77 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Rushes Engine Checks Amid First-of-Its-Kind Crisis; 17/04/2018 – Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week; 18/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: A bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, one day after; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: ALREADY INSPECTED MORE THAN 80% OF FLEET: CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Expects Minor Disruptions as It Inspects Engines — 3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – Passenger sues Southwest Airlines over last week’s fatal engine explosion; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 338,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 417,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 444,263 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 53,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 50,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 30,191 shares to 243,702 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in White Mountains Insurance Gp (NYSE:WTM) by 2,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Standard Motor Prods (NYSE:SMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 1,834 were reported by Ftb Advsr Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% or 77,174 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark National Bank Department holds 0.01% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & holds 0% or 29 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc owns 753 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 8,592 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. High Pointe Cap Mgmt owns 13,400 shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd accumulated 7,488 shares. South Texas Money Management reported 46,748 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) accumulated 0.73% or 11,900 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 35,974 shares. Schroder Invest Management invested in 37,158 shares. Consulta Ltd accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.51% of the stock.

