Manatuck Hill Partners Position in Ross Stores (ROST) Has Lifted by $594,000 as Market Value Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Position Has Raised by Ashfield Capital Partners Llc

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 22,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 1.08M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 59,574 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $167.03. About 1.92 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $937.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,846 shares to 24,236 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,154 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Cap Inc reported 7,300 shares. Saturna Cap accumulated 306,856 shares or 1.57% of the stock. National Invest Services Inc Wi holds 9,467 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Limited Partnership holds 118,600 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp has invested 0.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Corporation has 3.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sol Cap Mgmt reported 0.46% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cibc State Bank Usa reported 12,573 shares stake. 2,103 are owned by Guardian Life Ins Company Of America. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 82,033 shares. 54,745 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability. Crestwood Advsr Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 114,562 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated has 4,359 shares. Gm Advisory Gru Incorporated holds 0.13% or 2,379 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 37,611 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Assetmark has 0.13% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Federated Inc Pa owns 15,702 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc accumulated 2.04 million shares. Private Na holds 0.14% or 7,194 shares. Washington Trust State Bank, Washington-based fund reported 4,113 shares. 79,367 are owned by Dupont Capital Corporation. Tealwood Asset Incorporated holds 0.81% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 20,061 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability invested in 92,389 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Colony Ltd Liability has invested 0.74% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.09% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 3.19 million shares. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Griffin Asset Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 14,955 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.4% stake. Central National Bank Trust owns 100 shares.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 360,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,965 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).