Manatuck Hill Partners Position in Primo Wtr (PRMW) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Varian Med Sys Com (VAR) Holder Orrstown Financial Services Raised Stake

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) by 785.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 5,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 5,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $115.19. About 1.20M shares traded or 83.15% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 94,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69M, down from 394,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.11M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 15,473 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49M for 23.50 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $73.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,668 shares to 50 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 8,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,554 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).