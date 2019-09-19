Manatuck Hill Partners Maintains Stake in Freshpet (FRPT); Springowl Associates Has Raised Position in Visteon (VC)

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 180,462 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 33,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 169,420 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 135,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 186,150 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 431,400 shares to 35,900 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shotspotter Inc by 34,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,623 shares, and cut its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freshpet sees e-commerce sales double – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freshpet, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Freshpet, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freshpet, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold FRPT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Point Partners Lc invested in 0.87% or 48,305 shares. 33,150 were reported by Qs Investors Limited Company. Coatue Mgmt Lc has 12,646 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 146,467 shares. 94,047 are owned by First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 21,994 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 269,095 shares. 148,074 were accumulated by Landscape Management Limited Liability. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 7,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 963,981 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20,091 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 40,019 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 232,820 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Co holds 22,499 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Trigran owns 538,616 shares or 5.26% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 124,593 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested in 6,700 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. 13,003 were reported by First Quadrant Lp Ca. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.93% stake. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 19,758 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 36,775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm invested in 5 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 2.72M shares. Sei Invs Com accumulated 55,563 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. The insider MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020.