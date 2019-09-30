Manatuck Hill Partners Lowered Its Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Paccar Com (PCAR) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Raised Holding

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 94,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, down from 394,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 109,339 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc Com (PCAR) by 209.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 18,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 26,675 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 8,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 1.05 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S P 500 Etf (SPY) by 156,219 shares to 13,481 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO) by 17,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,826 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust 1 3 Yr Treas Bd Etf (SHY).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At PACCAR Inc’s (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Paccar (PCAR) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 59,703 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 78,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 523,116 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Paloma Co accumulated 18,585 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co reported 393,662 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has 4.82M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Capital Advisers Lc has 661,851 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 1.53 million are owned by Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Co. Federated Inc Pa reported 715,157 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 103,817 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 222 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 15,621 shares. 1.08M were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 19,700 shares to 110,500 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 255,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Mills David J, worth $11,500 on Thursday, August 8. BRENNER RICHARD A also bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Friday, August 9. On Thursday, August 8 Hass David W. bought $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 1,000 shares. The insider Cates Susan E. bought $61,150.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49M for 22.07 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Primo Water’s Bull Case Is Deeply Flawed – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Primo Water (PRMW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Primo Water Completes Strategic Acquisition of Glacier Water Services, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2016. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Triad company names new CEO – Triad Business Journal” published on May 02, 2017 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water continues Black Friday promotion throughout the year – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Heartland Advsrs invested 0.49% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 54,430 shares. Moreover, Ellington Group Inc Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 51,600 shares. Capital Research Glob Invsts invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Portolan Cap Management Ltd Liability has 202,597 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 174,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,850 are owned by Legal And General Grp Inc Plc. 61,800 are owned by Swiss Savings Bank. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.11% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 40,452 shares. Morgan Stanley has 7,944 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 3,981 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 308,021 shares.