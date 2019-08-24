Manatuck Hill Partners Lifted Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $389,853 as Stock Value Rose; Exane Derivatives Holds Position in Deutsche Bank (DB)

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 14,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 135,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 121,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 02/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong Across Consumer, Commercial Portfolios; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 15/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Deutsche Bank (DB) by 2965.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 886,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 916,885 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 billion, up from 29,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Deutsche Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 6.24M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – QUANTIGUOUS EMPLOYEES WILL JOIN CORE TEAM RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPMENT, ROLL-OUT OF THE TRANSACTION BANK’S GLOBAL API PROGRAMME; 29/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Will Have Handed Out Most CIB Pink Slips by July; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Said to Consider Deeper U.S. Cuts (Video); 23/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank will “sharply” reduce its presence in the U.S. as the German bank dials down its global equities trading business, according to reports; 13/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank disarray may not end with Cryan’s ousting; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK PLANS TO NAME HAMMONDS REPLACEMEMENT SHORTLY; 11/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank shakes up leadership at its biggest unit; 15/03/2018 – 17RF: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CFO: HAS 1Q EU450M HEADWIND FOR CIB VS YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS HAS NO PLANS TO CUT U.S. WORKFORCE BY 20 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, King Luther Cap has 1.61% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7.62 million shares. Huber Cap Limited Liability reported 857,564 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Company invested in 81,639 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Hightower Tru Ser Lta stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,298 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Proffitt And Goodson reported 0.26% stake. First City Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jacobs And Ca accumulated 14,547 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Company has 162,718 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13.89 million shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 6,269 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 16,483 were accumulated by Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Schnieders Mngmt Ltd has 2.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shotspotter Inc by 55,100 shares to 252,223 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 397,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,142 shares, and cut its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

