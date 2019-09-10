Manatuck Hill Partners Lifted Its Stake in Invacare (IVC) as Valuation Declined; Wayfair (W) Holder Prescott General Partners Cut Position by $102.27 Million

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04M, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $123.68. About 1.64M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% . The hedge fund held 150,400 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.11M market cap company. The stock increased 17.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 1.71M shares traded or 362.40% up from the average. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 69.43% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 25/05/2018 – ELK CREEK PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INVACARE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 09/05/2018 – Invacare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 41 Days; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017; 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment is 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 13 investors sold IVC shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.87 million shares or 2.45% less from 38.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 220,062 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 6,087 shares. Adirondack Research And Mgmt Incorporated has 0.64% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) for 123,704 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) for 320,206 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Paloma Prtn stated it has 0.01% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Everence Capital Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 23,550 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc owns 78,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt invested in 539,991 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.08% or 973,474 shares.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.

