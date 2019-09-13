Manatuck Hill Partners Increases Stake in Rubicon Proj (RUBI); As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Share Price Rose, Pointstate Capital LP Has Trimmed Position

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 75.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 255,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 593,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 338,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 352,061 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 69.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 29,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 13,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $135.84. About 857,582 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c

More news for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 11, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $204.10M for 29.53 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 207,051 shares to 390,951 shares, valued at $107.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 190,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 31,149 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.05% or 1.03M shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 96,370 shares. Macquarie reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Altavista Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 3,746 shares. Maple holds 0.15% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 5,100 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc reported 21,069 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has 0.09% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Com reported 46,107 shares. The New York-based Spark Invest Lc has invested 0.11% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fort Lp owns 25,914 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 18,715 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.