Manatuck Hill Partners Increases Holding in Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT); Bluefin Trading Continues to Hold Stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS)

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 702.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 582,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 665,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 445,454 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 35,600 shares to 162,907 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sharpspring Inc.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 55,489 shares to 8,711 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,074 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr.