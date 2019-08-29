Manatuck Hill Partners Increases Holding in Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT); Baker Ellis Asset Management Cut Its Ugi (UGI) Holding as Stock Declined

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.1099 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6699. About 80,263 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 392,561 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 1.02M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 10,530 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.06% or 402,795 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.07% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.08% or 28,152 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 13,656 shares. Citigroup owns 95,204 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gideon Cap Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 11,275 shares. The Connecticut-based Energy Income Partners Llc has invested 1.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 632,866 shares. 13,800 are held by Denali Advsrs Limited Co. Godshalk Welsh Cap Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,185 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 27,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AmeriGas Common Unitholders Approve Merger With UGI – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Pivotal Software Shares Climb – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UGI and AmeriGas Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Westport Fuel Systems and Weichai Westport to Commercialize HPDI 2.0 Technology for China – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westport Fuel Systems Trucking Toward Profitability – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Will Westport Fuel Systems to Surge Higher? – Zacks.com” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Westport Fuel Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Incorporated stated it has 400 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ny invested in 0.16% or 1.16 million shares. Blackrock owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 16,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 14,227 shares. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership owns 236,433 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 367,926 shares. Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 250 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership owns 1.03M shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 298,494 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw invested in 159,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De has 16,588 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 25,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.02% or 1.23 million shares. Pembroke Limited reported 5.85 million shares stake.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS) by 43,312 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Shotspotter Inc.