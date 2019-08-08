Manatuck Hill Partners Holds Holding in Foot Locker (FL); Punch & Associates Investment Management Cut Its Position in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by $787,430 as Valuation Declined

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 3.58M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 157,486 shares as the company's stock declined 1.64% . The hedge fund held 132,259 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, down from 289,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $373.12M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 385,438 shares traded or 25.92% up from the average. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.



Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 345,807 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 8,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Veh Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI).



Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 37 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 209,400 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co reported 0.07% stake. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 3.76 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 3,996 shares. World Asset Inc invested in 9,689 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Stevens Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 160,329 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.21% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 83,699 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt invested in 161,580 shares. 72,886 were reported by King Luther Mgmt. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 927,338 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Com has 70,982 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd stated it has 6,338 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Llc has invested 0.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS) by 43,312 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shotspotter Inc by 55,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,223 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).