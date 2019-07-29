Manatuck Hill Partners Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE) Has Lowered by $2.10 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Share Value Rose, Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Stake

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50 million, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $125.06. About 457,350 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67 million, down from 198,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 53,363 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $11.81 million for 21.56 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.68% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audioeye Inc by 85,287 shares to 125,287 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 50,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloom Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Inv owns 35,076 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Navellier Assocs holds 0.04% or 4,773 shares in its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.59% or 162,907 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 179 shares. Timpani Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,919 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Invest Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Campbell Newman Asset invested in 0.11% or 11,473 shares. Moreover, Ashford Capital has 3.16% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 365,195 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 11,753 shares. 90,064 are owned by Driehaus Mngmt Lc. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 0.72% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.81% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Barclays Plc holds 0% or 3,753 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 2,705 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co owns 20,500 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 2,199 shares. J Goldman & Lp has 0.06% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). State Street holds 4.29 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 36,440 shares. Smith Moore & has invested 0.14% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 94,821 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department has 190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matthew 25 Mgmt accumulated 6.71% or 155,000 shares. Cutter & Brokerage invested 0.97% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 95,741 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 3,418 shares. Us Commercial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 29,693 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company holds 299,357 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

