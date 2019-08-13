Manatuck Hill Partners Has Upped Its Stake in Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) by $351,961; International Business Machs (IBM) Position Has Upped by Intrust Bank Na

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 985,510 shares traded or 45.97% up from the average. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 4.08 million shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Favorable Price Action In Clean Energy Fuels Corp. And Westport Fuel Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Westport Fuel Systems to Announce First Quarter Results on Thursday, May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/09: (RKDA) (PBYI) (ALRM) Higher; (VRAY) (FTCH) (UBER) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Westport Appoints Gordon Exel as President – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

